The future of Autonomous Agents and the shift to probabilistic software: LangChain – London meet up

It’s hard for anyone to ignore AI right now - the current pace of development and adoption of these new tools is unprecedented.

At Balderton, we have a rich history of investing in companies applying AI (including PhotoRoom, Supernormal, Levity, Wayve, Sophia Genetics and more) and we remain as excited as ever about the opportunities on the horizon.

That is why we decided to host the largest UK meet-up for builders in AI in partnership with LangChain - an open source framework for LLM application development and one of the most active open source communities out there. Speakers included Nuno Campos from LangChain, Aymeric from Agemo and Mayo from Sienna AI for an evening of debate and networking exploring the future of LLMs.

One of the main topics for the evening was the idea of Autonomous Agents, which is becoming a central theme for the LangChain framework. Last year we wrote a three part series on emerging usecases of LLMs and one of our main focal points was the idea of Actionable LLMs - i.e. models which can generate actions rather than just content. There’s potential for Agents to be a catalyst to this concept going forward - this piece explores why that is, what they are and some hurdles to consider going forward.

So what are Agents? Well according to the team who coined the phrase…