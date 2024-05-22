Huspy announces new funding from Balderton, as the leading proptech expands its footprint in Spain and wider Europe.

Huspy’s real estate business operates in Madrid, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and will be rolling out in more Spanish cities before expanding to more countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Since its inception three and a half years ago, Huspy has processed more than 5.5 billion euros in property transactions and has helped more than 13,500 people to buy their dream home or investment property.

Huspy, a real estate technology company based in Dubai with offices in Madrid, is announcing receiving backing from Balderton Capital, with the aim of doubling down on its activity in Europe. Huspy, which landed in Spain in 2022, has recently opened its first European Agent Hub in Madrid and has announced its imminent expansion to other cities ahead of a European roll out.

We are excited to be partnering with the Huspy team to help scale the company in Europe. Offering a holistic real estate platform that connects all stakeholders, Huspy’s product has been thoughtfully designed to tackle major pain points and act as an operational cockpit for brokers and agents. Jad and the team bring exceptional ambition and deep market expertise, and we look forward to this next chapter as Huspy enters the European stage. Rana Yared General Partner, Balderton

Since its inception three and a half years ago, Huspy has facilitated more than €5.5 billion in home transactions and helped more than 13,500 people buy a property.

Huspy launched the Agent Super App which aims to be the best real estate technology in Madrid, the first city to which it leaped outside the UAE two years ago. The company also operates in the mortgage market through two brands Bayteca for residents and Mortgage Direct for non-residents. This milestone has been possible thanks to its strong commitment to put real estate agents at the center of transactions, for whom they recently opened the Agent Hub, a physical space in Madrid where Agents collaborate, train and bring their customers.