Writer raises $200M to fuel leadership in enterprise AI

Writer, the full-stack generative AI platform for the enterprise, today announced $200M in Series C venture funding at a $1.9 billion valuation.

The round was co-led by Premji Invest, Radical Ventures and ICONIQ Growth, with supporting from existing investors including Balderton. Balderton’s growth fund first invested in Writer in 2022, and we recently sat down with co-founder and CEO May Habib as part of our What’s Next video series.

Building on its four-year track record of innovation in large language models and enterprise-grade generative AI architecture, Writer will use the new capital to accelerate its development of AI solutions that can plan and execute complex enterprise workflows across systems and teams. The funding will also support a rapid expansion of quick-start AI applications and agents for the most time-intensive workflows in healthcare, retail and financial services.

Writer co-founder and CEO May Habib alongside Balderton General Partner Rana Yared

At Writer, we’re not just creating LLMs that can execute tasks but developing advance AI systems that deliver mission-critical enterprise work. Today, hundreds of the world’s largest companies are using Writer to deploy generative AI applications and agents that solve tough business challenges and produce unprecedented ROI. With this new funding, we’re laser focused on delivering the next generation of autonomous AI solutions that are secure, reliable and adaptable in highly complex, real-world enterprise scenarios. May Habib co-founder and CEO, Writer

Writer has experienced rapid growth as demand for fully integrated AI platforms has intensified. Global leaders like Mars and Fortune 500 companies including Ally Bank, Franklin Templeton, Kenvue, Lennar, Prudential, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Uber and more have joined Writer’s growing roster of customers, alongside long-standing customer champions like Vanguard, Accenture, L’Oreal and Intuit. Customers have saved millions of hours in productivity and see a 9x return on investment on average.

Recently, Writer was recognised by top analysts as a leader in generative AI engineering and knowledge management applications. Writer’s platform includes its top-benchmarked family of Palmyra LLMs alongside state-of-the-art graph-based RAG, customisable AI guardrails, and a suite of no-code and codeful development tools. Earlier this autumn, Writer released its newest frontier model, Palmyra X 004, achieving state-of-the-art accuracy and reliability in tool calling – a critical skill for executing complex actions and workflows.