Writer announces $100 million Series B to help deliver generative AI to the enterprise

Writer, the leading full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises, announced its Series B funding round of $100 million today. The round is being led by ICONIQ Growth with participation from WndrCo, Balderton Capital and Insight Partners, who led the Series A, and Aspect Ventures, who led the Seed. In addition, this round includes participation from several Writer customers such as Accenture and Vanguard.
The Series B funding will be used to further invest in the company’s own industry-specific large language models (LLMs), and to add agent and multimodal capabilities to its LLMs. Writer is the only generative AI platform built from the ground-up for the enterprise. It empowers the entire organisation including support, operations, product, sales, HR, marketing, and more, to accelerate growth, increase productivity, and ensure governance.
Our foundation models are best-in-class, and they're auditable, inspectable, and hostable — but it’s not just about the models. Any CIO who's tried to build an internal generative AI application will tell you that the last mile of quality is the hardest. And we help them nail that, at scale, dozens and dozens of times as they build AI applications and assistants that enable their entire organization. And our customer’s desire to invest in the company is a true testament to the value we're providing.
Writer co-founders May and Waseem
Unlike other generative AI solutions, Writer’s full-stack platform was built to enable its customers to seamlessly embed generative AI into their business processes. The platform includes Writer-built LLMs, Knowledge Graph to integrate with business data sources, and an application layer of chat interfaces, prebuilt templates, and composable UI options. Writer models are top scoring on key benchmarks like Stanford HELM and can be self-hosted, which allows customers to get the security benefits of building their own model with the speed to value benefits of a powerful end-to-end solution.
Writer stands out as a company in the incredibly noisy world of AI that has a clear, proven business model, traction with leading global enterprise customers and strong revenue growth. May, Waseem, and their team are building something truly unique and we are excited to partner with them as Writer grows in Europe.
Writer has grown revenues by 10x in the last two years and has over 150% net revenue retention. As a proven solution with several years in the market, Writer was well-positioned to help enterprises around the world leverage AI when new tools democratized access to the technology.
In a study of over 50 enterprise customers, Writer was found to return an average of 7.5 hours of productivity per employee per week. Writer takes a full-stack approach that enables diverse use cases across the entire organization, not just solely on foundation models or an out-of-the-box app that only generates content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.