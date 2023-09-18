Writer announces $100 million Series B to help deliver generative AI to the enterprise

Writer, the leading full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises, announced its Series B funding round of $100 million today. The round is being led by ICONIQ Growth with participation from WndrCo, Balderton Capital and Insight Partners, who led the Series A, and Aspect Ventures, who led the Seed. In addition, this round includes participation from several Writer customers such as Accenture and Vanguard.

The Series B funding will be used to further invest in the company’s own industry-specific large language models (LLMs), and to add agent and multimodal capabilities to its LLMs. Writer is the only generative AI platform built from the ground-up for the enterprise. It empowers the entire organisation including support, operations, product, sales, HR, marketing, and more, to accelerate growth, increase productivity, and ensure governance.