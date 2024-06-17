Applications now open for Balderton Launched: AI edition

Turning an idea into a global business doesn’t happen overnight. And those very early days can be some of the toughest to navigate.

Balderton Launched is a free, six-month incubator programme for entrepreneurs just starting to build their business. Founders have access to a dedicated co-working space in our London HQ, regular coaching and advice from our investment and platform teams, as well as an exclusive series of workshops and events with our portfolio community.

We encourage founders of all backgrounds and experience levels to apply, and are committed to creating a diverse group working across a broad range of sectors.

Our next cohort, which kicks off in September, will be specifically focused on companies building in the AI space. We’re interested in founders who are pushing the boundaries of what models can do, helping shift AI from demo environments into production, or transforming industries with AI-powered applications. We’ll be organising AI-themed workshops, speakers, and recurring events throughout the programme.

We are now accepting applications on a rolling basis via the link below. Apply early to secure your spot!