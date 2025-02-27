The Series B funding round was led by Balderton with participation from existing investors Index, Tiger, Y Combinator, Prosus and Visionaries Club, as well as Larry Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury.

Taktile is a category-defining decision automation platform, designed to empower teams at fintech companies and financial institutions to optimise their risk management strategies across the entire customer lifecycle. In 2024, Taktile quadrupled its customer base and grew over 3.5x in ARR. Its customer base spans 24 markets, encompassing sophisticated fintech companies such as Mercury, Kueski, and Zilch, as well as some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Allianz and Rakuten Bank.

The company has been recognized as a category leader by G2, a leading user review platform, for three consecutive quarters, most recently earning over 12 accolades in its Winter 2025 report. Reflecting its impact once implemented within an organization, Taktile has also gained industry recognition. At the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA, hosted by FinTech Futures, Taktile won the “Tech of the Future – Decision Making” award.

Taktile’s decision platform is already delivering hundreds of millions of risk decisions every month and the additional funds will be used to accelerate this momentum further as Taktile is equipping business teams with the necessary tools and controls to build transparent AI-powered risk decisioning.

The best investments for VCs are when your reaction to the company is “of course – why doesn’t this happen already?”. It is crazy that businesses use a plethora of separate tools for different decisions across their business when it is the same customer and data. It is also crazy that a lot of decisioning is coded in-house from scratch. Taktile’s integrated decisioning platform allows businesses to take one consistent view of the customer and easily build, iterate and test complex decision logic. This has won them some of the most sophisticated fintechs as happy clients and is now allowing them to expand into banks and insurers. Rob Moffat Partner, Balderton

In high-stakes industries, AI adoption must be guided by experts with deep risk domain expertise.

While AI has been broadly adopted for use cases such as chatbots in customer support and real-time personalization in marketing, mainstream automation for high-stakes decisions is just about to break through in 2025. The main difference in applying AI to risk decisions in financial services, such as credit underwriting, account opening, or transaction monitoring, is that errors are extremely costly. Wrong decisions can result in costly loan defaults, fraud losses, preventing good customers from accessing services, or compliance fines by regulators. Only last October TD Bank agreed to pay $3.1 billion to resolve allegations claiming it failed to implement adequate controls to detect and prevent money laundering as regulators across the globe become more concerned with transaction-level controls.

In financial services and other regulated industries, the stakes are high, and every decision matters. Established institutions face intense pressure as AI-driven fintech startups rapidly innovate, challenging their market share and margins. However, many enterprises struggle to adopt AI at scale. The main hurdles? A shortage of highly skilled engineers to develop and maintain AI systems, plus the need for greater precision—since even the most advanced LLMs today can only handle specific aspects of complex problems, rather than providing fully reliable solutions. As Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon put it: “95% of an S1 filing can be completed by AI in just a few minutes.” However, he continues, “The last 5% now matters because the rest is now a commodity,”

Founded by CEO Maik Taro Wehmeyer, and CPTO Maximilian Eber, Taktile closes this gap by equipping risk teams and their engineering counterparts with a shared platform to build, manage and optimise complex AI-powered workflows and agents that are governed by rules and embedded into business logic. Transforming AI from just an experiment, to something that delivers genuine business value.

From day one of our journey, we believed that millions of lives could be improved by enabling organisations to make optimal decisions for their customers. By keeping experienced risk experts in control, we make it possible for even the most regulated businesses in financial services to fully adopt AI into high-stakes workflows. Maik Taro Wehmeyer CEO and co-founder, Taktile

Moving AI adoption in financial services beyond the hype

Over the past 12 months, Taktile has helped its customer Zilch reduce service provider and usage costs by 50% by giving their risk team the tools to build, test, and optimise automated underwriting workflows themselves.

Taktile’s platform has empowered our teams to take control of our automated underwriting processes, allowing us to build, test, and optimize decisions with unprecedented speed and independence. This shift has not only streamlined our operations but has also resulted in significant cost savings, freeing up resources for further innovation. Chanuka Perera Head of Credit Risk, Zilch

In addition Taktile has helped Zippi make its decision-making process more efficient by enabling 67% faster policy logic deployment, doubling experimentation across fraud, credit, and portfolio workflows, and ensuring real-time, scalable decision-making without performance bottlenecks. This has allowed Zippi to scale its operations more effectively and process significantly more applications with the same resources. The platform has also reduced Breakout Finance’s underwriting time by 95%, enabling their risk team to handle 3-5x more applications and scale rapidly.