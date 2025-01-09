Grand Games raises $30M Series A to build genre-defining mobile games

Grand Games, the trailblazing gaming studio behind the widely loved Magic Sort mobile game, has raised a $30M Series A round marking its arrival as the latest up and coming studio to emerge from Istanbul, the gaming powerhouse that brought forth Dream Games and Peak Games. The round was led by Balderton with participation from existing investors Bek Ventures (formerly known as Earlybird Digital East), Laton Ventures and angel investor Mert Gür.

Istanbul is producing some of the world’s finest gaming studios and within that ecosystem the founders of Grand Games stood out with their vision to create world-class genre-defining casual games that players love to play. The speed with which they have built a brilliant team culture and achieved success with their first two games demonstrates their talent and commitment. We are excited to be working with a team with sky-high ambition and passion for gaming. Suranga Chandratillake General Partner, Balderton

Securing one of Turkey’s largest Series A rounds in just nine months since founding, Grand Games was the subject of intense investor competition ultimately landing both the world-class investors who backed Peak Games and Dream Games to success. In just under 10 months, Grand’s team has built two of mobile game’s most popular titles, Magic Sort and Car Match. Together the games have exceeded $4m of monthly gross In App Revenue in just three months. This rapid trajectory has arisen from Grand’s determination to build an entirely new studio culture by hiring leading creative and business talent who work in small teams with unprecedented ownership and trust, as well as higher equity levels than competitor studios.

We are recruiting the best of the best and we give those teams unparalleled ownership and accountability – you build your game your way. Great games are built by world-class creative talents being free to express themselves. Bekir Batuhan Celebi co-founder, Grand Games

While the founding team of Mustafa Fırtına, Mehmet Çalım, and Bekir Batuhan Çelebi has built a unique culture that has been core to Grand Games momentum, the startup also has a strategy that differentiates it from other studios. Instead of building clones of existing games, Grand is laser-focused on creating original, genre-defining hits.

Grand Games’ strategy of putting talent at the heart of its business model comes in the face of an evolving and fragmented gaming sector. Even though mobile gaming grow in size each year, the quality bar for games has risen significantly over the years and the number of successful games published has decreased each year.

Grand Games will use the funds to accelerate its rapid growth, scale into global markets including the US and launch a new flagship genre-defining game in 2025, on its mission to become an entertainment powerhouse. The team expects to grow from 14 to more than 40 this year, hiring across game design, coding, art, music and business development.