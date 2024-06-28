Balderton becomes the first VC firm to offer free access to Cooper Parenting as it launches its second annual Founder Wellbeing survey

The program, led by Cooper Parenting, provides parents with access to expert guidance, resources, workshops and community-led peer support

Family care responsibilities are major stressors for founders, and investors have a clear role to play in helping overcome these barriers to enable a diverse and thriving ecosystem

51% of working parents have a hard time being mentally present at work due to their family to-do list and the pressure on founders is even greater

Balderton Capital is launching its second annual Founder Wellbeing survey today to better understand the support network needed for entrepreneurs to be successful

Balderton Capital today launches a new parental support program for its founders, in partnership with digital parenting platform Cooper Parenting. Founders within Balderton’s portfolio will have access to Cooper’s team of licensed clinicians and researchers for expert-led parenting classes, drop-in virtual coaching, private sessions as well as events, workshops and resources, designed to help them navigate the challenges of parenthood and entrepreneurship. The programme also offers tailored community support: founders will be able to join a group of other working parents, who have children at similar ages. They will be led in monthly discussions by childcare experts, and can also lean on each other for peer support.

Balderton is the world’s first venture capital firm to offer fully funded access to this program for its founders. This is a further expansion of the firm’s industry-leading founder wellbeing and performance platform, which has seen more than 100 founders take part since its launch last year. Further building on this, Balderton is launching its second annual survey to deepen the understanding of what entrepreneurs need to thrive and how they are impacted by relationships with their investors, teams and families. Founders can complete the survey here.

I signed the Series A of my first startup while in the delivery room. Three days later, I was in a six hour board meeting, having to pump half way through. This is the reality for so many female founders. But one that remains hidden, with women unable to speak out and get the support they need for fear of the impact on their business. We’re delighted to be supporting Balderton’s founders as they navigate parenthood and entrepreneurship. Gabby Slome Founder, Cooper Parenting

I have personally been a member of Cooper and it has been a lifeline to me over the years. Female entrepreneurs face many challenges that are unique to their journey, and it’s important that we provide tailored support to help in any way possible to overcome these hurdles. Rana Yared General Partner, Balderton

Female founders, in particular, are disproportionately affected by family care responsibilities, which have been revealed to be the #1 barrier to business success for female entrepreneurs with children. Family care responsibilities, including lack of holistic support systems, are also cited as one of the top barriers holding women back from starting a business in the first place, alongside a lack of access to funding. There is a clear role for venture capital firms to play in supporting entrepreneurs to overcome these barriers, enabling a thriving and diverse ecosystem.

With Cooper Parenting, Balderton’s founders will have access to: