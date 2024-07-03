Today, with many pressing global challenges to solve, technological innovation couldn’t be more vital. And the opportunity for start-ups to lead us into a more stable and sustainable future is clear.

But technology runs fast, and the onus is on all of us – founders, operators, and investors – to take into account the potential impact of the products we are designing from day zero, and every day thereafter.

The imperative for businesses to act and grow as thoughtful, fair, inclusive and environmentally conscious organisations is as important as ever. This motivated us to write our Start-up Guide to ESG which we launched in Spring 2023 and to focus a significant amount of time and resources on engaging our portfolio, with a laser focus on making sustainability accessible, actionable, and value adding.

We are delighted to share with you our third annual Sustainable Future Goals (SFG) report. If it feels like a long time since our last report, it’s because it is. We hope that all our stakeholders will appreciate us re-aligning with their reporting timelines and enjoy reading about our progress across our ten SFGs.