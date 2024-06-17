The round was led by Balderton, with participation from existing investors including CRV and Singular Ventures.

Tinybird, the real-time data platform for data and engineering teams, announced today that it has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Balderton Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors including CRV and Singular Ventures. This new infusion of capital will accelerate Tinybird’s growth, enhance its product offerings, and expand its global footprint.

Tinybird combines the world’s most powerful data technologies, abstracts away their complexity, and speeds up data teams. It allows developers to weave complex data infrastructure into application logic and democratises data infrastructure engineering. The intense customer love, talented and experienced team, and a growing need for real time data products worldwide were apparent. We’re fired up to be backing the Tinybird team for this next chapter. Colin Hanna Partner, Balderton

Over a thousand businesses of all sizes use Tinybird to build real-time user-facing applications, such as in-product and internal dashboards, website and app personalisation, fraud and anomaly detection, retail stock inventory management, and much more.

Tinybird partners with industry-leading cloud vendors Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Confluent, and more to deliver real-time capabilities on top of an existing cloud stack. Whether it’s delivering a real-time layer to Amazon Redshift or Google BigQuery, or turning streaming data in Confluent Cloud into APIs in minutes, Tinybird helps businesses unify their batch and streaming data, expose data as APIs, and empower engineers to build compelling user experiences.