Wayve raises $200M to accelerate the development of AV2.0, the next wave of Autonomous Vehicles

Wayve’s AV2.0 technology is designed to be the most adaptable AV system for fleet operators. It combines the advantages of a lean, camera-first sensing suite with the

embodied intelligence of an end-to-end deep learning system that continually learns from petabyte-scale driving data provided by Wayve's partner fleets, including Ocado Group,

Asda, and DPD.

By using machine learning, Wayve is building a more scalable AV platform that can quickly and safely adapt its driving intelligence to new cities, different use-cases and vehicle types. This unlocks the potential to scale commercial deployments to other cities more quickly than the conventional AV approach, which typically relies on an expensive and complex array of sensors and is operationally limited by HD maps and rules-based control strategies.