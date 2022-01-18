Wayve raises $200M to accelerate the development of AV2.0, the next wave of Autonomous Vehicles

This latest round of funding brings total equity raised to over $258 million since inception and reinforces Wayve’s position as a leader in autonomous driving, pioneering an AI-led approach to autonomous vehicles on a global scale.
Eclipse Ventures led the round with new investors include D1 Capital Partners, Baillie Gifford, Moore Strategic Ventures and Linse Capital. There was additional support from Microsoft, Virgin, Compound and Balderton. Balderton first invested in Wayve at Series A.
Wayve's investors also include Ocado Group and a prominent list of AI and industrial leaders, such as Sir Richard Branson, Rosemary Leith, Linda Levinson, David Richter, Pieter Abbeel, and Yann LeCunn.