Supernormal's transformative AI platform creates intelligent meeting notes built on OpenAI and state-of-the-art language models. Notes are generated two seconds after meetings end, with 50,000 professionals at organisations including Github, Netflix, Salesforce and The Next Web using the platform.

Supernormal delivers detailed meeting notes to users without them lifting a finger, and was founded by former product manager at Meta and Klarna, Colin Treseler and former design lead at GitHub and Splice, Fabian Perez. The platform integrates with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and automatically creates AI-powered notes and transcripts after every meeting instantaneously.

Since launching in October 2022, Supernormal has already been able to deliver millions of dollars worth of productivity gains to businesses, enabling people to spend less time on note-taking and more time delivering value.