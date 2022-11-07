AI photo studio PhotoRoom raises $19 million

Founded in late 2019 by Matthieu Rouif and Eliot Andres, the award-winning PhotoRoom has become the go-to editing app for consumers, entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide looking to elevate their online imagery. Since launch, the PhotoRoom app has been downloaded 40 million+ times worldwide with a 4.7-star rating from 750k reviews.

In a world where visual content dominates, and in which high-quality images boost conversions and increase online engagement by as much as 352%, the need for high-quality, accessible editing tools is on the rise. PhotoRoom empowers resellers, small businesses, and marketplaces to create studio-quality images while saving precious time and money.