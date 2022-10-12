Founded by Gero Keil and Thilo Hüllmann, Levity believes AI should be available for as many businesses as possible and wants to empower companies – even those with little technical resources or AI knowledge – to take advantage of the power that tailored AI can bring. In this way, they want to level the playing field for companies of all sizes so that the productivity gains and advantages that come from automation are not restricted to those with the deepest pockets.

Levity’s No-Code AI platform – which just launched in open beta with free trial access – enables non-technical people to build custom AI-powered workflow automations through easy-to-use AI Blocks and templates.