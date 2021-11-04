The story behind Fund VIII, and our life as a multi-stage firm

For the past twenty-one years, Balderton has had the privilege of backing Europe’s most extraordinary early-stage companies.

Today we announced Fund VIII, our largest yet at $600M, which will be deployed in exactly the same way as the seven that came before - early, pan-European, technology-focused and founder-centric.

This fund, alongside our Growth fund raised in June of this year, sets out our intention to build the preeminent European multi-stage venture capital firm.

Raising two funds in one year has been hard work and an exciting journey for us but, more importantly, working in tandem, the early and growth funds now power a flywheel that that benefits founders at every stage of their journey.