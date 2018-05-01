Balderton raises new $600M early-stage fund to back Europe’s next wave of breakout tech

We are delighted to announce our second fund of 2021 – a $600m fund focused on early-stage companies.

With close to 300 investments made since the firm was founded 21 years ago, Balderton has extensive experience backing exceptional founders from seed to growth stage, Europe-wide. Since the start of the year, Balderton has invested in 20 new startups in sectors ranging from reproductive health and instant commerce to data labelling and gaming.

Read Suranga Chandratillake's take on the story behind this latest fund, and our life as a multi-stage firm.

The firm has also seen 13 portfolio companies achieve unicorn status this year, underlining the fund’s long track record of picking category leaders early. Companies where Balderton invested at Seed or Series A, include Aircall, Beauty Pie, ComplyAdvantage, Contentful, Depop, Dream Games, GoCardless, Infarm, Labster, Revolut, Vestiaire Collective and Zego