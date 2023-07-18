Much of the world recognises the importance of meeting net zero by 2050, but nearly all companies with net zero targets will fail to achieve their goals if they don't at least double the pace of emissions reduction by 2030. It will take an estimated capital investment of $3.5 trillion annually over the next 30 years, from both the public and private sectors, into the technology and infrastructure required to deliver a zero-carbon economy. This will need to include both decarbonisation efforts and investments in carbon credits to account for emissions that currently cannot be eliminated in full. At the moment, the pace of action and investment lags far behind what is required, and a lack of data has made it nearly impossible to measure and benchmark progress against net zero targets and the effectiveness of climate action investments.

Purchasing carbon credits, which fund projects around the world like protecting rainforests from deforestation or providing clean cooking stoves, is one of the most established and scalable ways to channel finance to effective climate outcomes. But, investors need robust, unconflicted information and accurate impact assessment of these carbon credits.

Founded in 2020 in the UK, Sylvera makes it possible for companies and governments to invest in carbon credits and confidently report on their impact. Combining cutting-edge technology with leading carbon measurement methodologies, Sylvera provides ratings and data assessing climate action investments, including carbon credits, allowing organisations to confidently deliver their net zero strategies and work towards societal net zero.