Since 2014, Scalable Capital has provided retail investors with easy and affordable access to investing. It started with a digital wealth management service and expanded in 2020 into a full service brokerage offering. Over the past two years Scalable Capital expanded its broker into Austria, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Today, clients can invest in ETFs, stocks, funds, bonds, cryptocurrencies and derivatives, with over two thirds of the money invested in ETFs. The regular execution of more than 1.2 million savings plans reflects the long-term and sustainable approach retail investors take to building wealth.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has offered attractive interest rates of up to

4 % p.a. on uninvested cash. The company recently added “Credit” for access to secured loans in the Scalable Broker.