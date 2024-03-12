Voi raises $25m for expansion

Additionally, the company has secured additional debt financing for vehicles.

The addition of new equity and debt funds will be used in scaling Voi's e-scooter and e-bike fleet, seizing the opportunity presented by growing consumer demand and the rapid consolidation in the industry.

The financing round follows a strong 2023 for Voi, with a record-breaking number of more than 68 million rides. During the year, the company also won notable tenders in prominent European cities such as London, Vienna, Oslo, Milan, and Marseille, cementing its position as the most trusted micromobility operator across the continent.