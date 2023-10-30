Proofpoint Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tessian

Proofpoint Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tessian, a leader in the use of advanced AI to automatically detect and guard against both accidental data loss and evolving email threats. The acquisition is expected to close in late 2023 to early 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including any required regulatory approvals.

Balderton first invested in Tessian back in 2018, co-leading the company's Series A alongside Accel.