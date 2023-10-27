Minimising cloud costs as you scale

While cloud costs might not be as relevant for younger companies, cloud computing costs start becoming more of a problem with scale and traction. As Vlad put it, ‘the cloud often feels free and infinite’. This is a key concern for larger teams across the industry, as it is not uncommon for engineers to not look at the bill.

During the cloud spend management breakout session different internal and external tools were discussed. There are several steps to cloud cost reduction:

The first step is about gaining more transparency into what these costs actually are and try to get to some granularity to be able to attribute them to different services and/or teams in the company (using internally built tools, cloud native solutions, or third-party providers) Next, determine strategies to reduce these (for example, re-negotiating contracts with the large cloud providers, maximising spot instance usage for non critical workloads, autoscaling, etc) Third, for those comfortable with this last step, automate these cloud optimisation processes (for example, automatically spinning down instances that haven’t been used in the last two weeks)

Another approach is not being on the cloud at all! Criteo decided to remain bare metal, using its own first party data centres, while most of the world transitioned to the cloud. This approach clearly isn’t for everyone, but at their scale when comparing to what they would be spending on the cloud, they are saving a lot of money. There is of course added complexity with this on premise approach, including the need for dedicated infrastructure teams.

In the case of PhotoRoom, after initially integrating Stability AI into their stack, the company experienced latency issues it needed to reduce, and so opted for Nvidia’s TensorRT. Not only did compiling the model transform processing speeds (sometimes by as much as 10x faster) but it also ended up being a huge source of cloud cost savings. A clear reminder that often solutions to one problem can be tangled up with another…