The start-up policy landscape: Building your agenda and team

We were joined by Sarah Gates, Director of Public Policy at Wayve, Tom Burton, Director of Public Policy at GoCardless, Niamh Sweeney, Director at Milltown Partners and former Head of Policy at WhatsApp, and Dom Hallas, Executive Director at the Startup Coalition.

It was a wide-reaching conversation, underpinned by one key question from the founders in the audience: When and how should I begin investing in policy?

The truth is, identifying the right moment to build your policy function and engage on key issues will depend largely on your product and business. If you operate in a highly regulated sector, particularly one that’s evolving at a fast pace, then this will be a critical, early hire. But in sectors where regulation plays less of a role in your success, you can get to a pretty big size without getting too involved.