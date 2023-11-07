Sleeping for peak performance: In conversation with Dr Sophie Bostock

Circadian rhythms

Physiologically, every function and cell in our body is programmed to operate on a 24 hour cycle. The more we maintain a regular rhythm (for example by waking up at the same time every day), the more chance we have for each individual system to be in sync. This is called circadian synchrony.

If you have a haphazard rhythm, the brain cannot anticipate what’s going to happen next. Cycles go out of sync, and it creates stress for the body. This explains why shift workers are unfortunately at increased risk for a lot of health conditions.

Light exposure is one of the most powerful tools we can use to regulate our circadian rhythms - from starting the day with natural light, to ending the day by dimming the lights.

2. Sleep pressure

The longer you’ve been awake, the more you build up a pressure to sleep. In order to release energy, your cells use a molecular fuel called ATP. A side product of this process is adenosine, which makes you feel drowsy. So the more energy you expend, the sleepier you become, until you go to sleep, mop up that adenosine and the cycle begins again.

Caffeine temporarily blocks adenosine receptors in the brain, and tricks you into thinking you’re not sleepy and disrupts your sleep pressure. There is a lot of natural variation in how quickly we metabolise caffeine, but studies have shown that coffee consumed eight hours before bed can still disrupt the quality of your sleep.

3. Stress system

Our brains are oriented so that new information, lack of control and unpredictability, and threats to our survival or status are all triggers that unleash a cascade of stress hormones - adrenaline and cortisol, which keep us on high alert.

It explains why ‘coronasomnia’ became such a common issue during the pandemic. Many people were anxious for themselves and their families, life was unpredictable; this stress had a direct effect on people’s sleep.

Sometimes an act as simple as reading work emails late at night can trigger a stress response that has a negative effect on sleep quality. In fact, studies have shown that your cortisol levels are higher when your phone is in sight or nearby. When you hear it, or even when you think you hear it, you are literally on edge.