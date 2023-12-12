All eyes on brand: when, why and how

Moving from a product people love to a brand people love.

Lots of businesses succeed in the first instance by creating products that people love. They respond to a real need with a first-in-class product and win people over. But as they grow, businesses need more than winning product features to rally people around them and help them expand. And to help them hold their position even when copycat products come in. They need a brand.

Brand is all about storytelling. So you can apply the same tools, principles and frameworks of good storytelling to brand strategy - both in terms of the output as well as the process.

The Sonder & Tell team suggests breaking it down to identify your ‘hero’ and your ‘guide’. The hero is really your customer: the hero of the story, and the person that we care about the most. Once you’ve identified your hero, once you’ve gotten to know them on a deeper level and really understood their problems, only then can you determine who the best guide is for them.