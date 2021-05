We are delighted to congratulate Darktrace on its IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

Darktrace was founded in 2013 by mathematicians and cyber experts from government intelligence backgrounds and was the first company to apply AI to the challenge of cybersecurity.

The Cambridge head-quartered company now serves over 4,700 customers in more than 100 countries and employs over 1,500 people globally.

Balderton first became an investor in 2018.