The round was led by Sequoia Capital with participation from Speedinvest, Visionaries Club and Zinal Growth, and existing investors Balderton, Six FinTech Ventures, Left Lane and Swisscom Ventures.
Balderton first invested in Yokoy's Series A in October 2021. The new Series B round brings the total raised to over $107m.
Founded in Switzerland in 2019, Yokoy’s mission is to finally rid the corporate spending world of the legacy processes that have plagued it for decades. This has forced companies to spend an average of $60 for every single expense they have to process through their existing, outdated workflows.