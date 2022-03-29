Powered by machine learning developed in Yokoy’s own cutting-edge AI research lab, the platform automates spend management using artificial intelligence. It combines expense

management, supplier invoice management and corporate credit cards into one single intuitive tool, underpinned by the most up-to-date security. The company’s sweet spot is midsize and enterprise companies, who can build unique process flows using Yokoy, automating as many or as few steps as they want. As the platform is self-learning, it also constantly monitors individual workflows and processes to make them more efficient and impactful over time.

Crucially, Yokoy is also able to bring the cost of spending management down by 90%. This enables companies to effectively save time and money while gaining more satisfied employees, better analytics and control over all spend activities, without compromising on features or security. Since launching in 2019, Yokoy’s team has grown to five global offices, including the newly opened Amsterdam hub to further support customers in Western Europe, and over 100 employees