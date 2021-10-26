Yokoy raises $26M to bring its cutting edge all-in-one spend management platform to more customers worldwide

The round was led by US investor Left Lane Capital, with participation from Balderton.

Founded in Switzerland in 2019 by experienced business professionals and scientists, Yokoy’s mission is to finally rid the corporate spending world of the legacy processes that have plagued it for decades, resulting in companies spending an average of $60 for every single expense that moves through their existing manual, and outdated workflows.

The platform, which is powered by machine learning developed in Yokoy’s own cutting-edge AI research lab, automates spend management with artificial intelligence. It combines expense management, supplier invoice management and corporate credit cards into one single intuitive tool, underpinned by the most up-to-date security and stability. Midsize to enterprise companies can configure and build their own, unique process flows – automating as many or as few steps as they want – and automatically integrate Yokoy with all major third-party tools. Plus, because the platform is self-learning, it is constantly monitoring individual workflows and processes to make them more efficient, scalable and impactful over time.