Yokoy raises $26M to bring its cutting edge all-in-one spend management platform to more customers worldwide

OCT 26, 2021

The round was led by US investor Left Lane Capital, with participation from Balderton.

Founded in Switzerland in 2019 by experienced business professionals and scientists, Yokoy’s mission is to finally rid the corporate spending world of the legacy processes that have plagued it for decades, resulting in companies spending an average of $60 for every single expense that moves through their existing manual, and outdated workflows.

The platform, which is powered by machine learning developed in Yokoy’s own cutting-edge AI research lab, automates spend management with artificial intelligence. It combines expense management, supplier invoice management and corporate credit cards into one single intuitive tool, underpinned by the most up-to-date security and stability. Midsize to enterprise companies can configure and build their own, unique process flows – automating as many or as few steps as they want – and automatically integrate Yokoy with all major third-party tools. Plus, because the platform is self-learning, it is constantly monitoring individual workflows and processes to make them more efficient, scalable and impactful over time.

Yokoy's spend management platform.

Yokoy is able to bring the cost of spending management down by $1,000 per employee, per year. To put this into perspective, a midsize company could realistically save $1 million a year, while getting more satisfied employees, analytics and big data opportunities and control over all spend activities with Yokoy.

It’s this impact – fuelled by Yokoy’s dedication to building the very best AI in its in-house research lab; its commitment to security; its flexibility; and its global reach that has seen the firm become the trusted spend management platform for more than 400 leading midsize and enterprise customers worldwide including DPD Group, Stadler Rail, Russia’s Sberbank, the Swiss bank Swissquote.

With Yokoy we’re building a highly intelligent, highly secure, and highly customisable global spend management platform that empowers our customers to take control of their vast corporate spending processes and fine tune their workflows. We’re helping them to cut costs, save time and bring clarity to their global operations in a way that fits their ambitions. It’s this that we believe will see us becoming the leading spend management platform in the world.

Dr. Devis Lussi, Co-Founder & CTO

The spend management tool industry is worth more than $200bn globally, and has grown 11% year-on-year. At the same time, the processing of a single expense report is estimated to cost a company $58 each time, while processing a single invoice is estimated to cost between $12 and $32. This is before the loss of unreclaimed VAT, frustration and the risk of false or fraudulent expenses/invoices, and card processing fees are taken into account.

The biggest cost drivers to companies when it comes to spend management are manual work, transaction fees and errors. These costs can be cut by 50% if resource intensive processes are automated, and cut by more than 90% when AI is combined with automated processing and real-time API integrations, as is the case with Yokoy.

Building and managing our Finance processes in a global growth setup is a challenging endeavor which requires reliable and stable end-to-end integrations in the IT realm, as well as compliance with different country-specific regulations for tax and accounting topics. Yokoy is that solution, providing us with full, two-way integration between their Spend Management solution and our ERP system landscape, significantly reducing the time and effort spent working on cross-tool processes while increasing the turnaround time. Process automation amplifies these efficiency gains and the comprehensive and knowledgeable support and advice from the Solutions Team of Yokoy during the onboarding phase was outstanding.

Christoph Kühne, Head of Group Finance On AG

Since its launch two years ago, Yokoy has grown to more than 400 customers, more than 80,000 users, five global offices, and almost 100 employees. You can see their open roles here! 

Yokoy will look to use the new $26 million funding round to expand deeper into the US, Europe and more regions across the globe. The funding will also be used to further enhance the technologies underpinning the platform to stay at the cutting-edge of its AI, automation and security systems.

Read more about the fundraise: 

 

