Sweep raises $73M Series B to empower hundreds more companies to reach their carbon goals

The round was led by Coatue, with Future Shape and existing investors Balderton, New Wave, La Famiglia and 2050.

Sweep is the leading all-in-one carbon tool that helps large enterprises build science-based and data-driven climate programmes. Balderton first invested in Sweep's Series A in Dec 2021.

The platform’s unique network approach to carbon management helps corporations decarbonise across global supply chains which Sweep currently does for multinationals like Saint Gobain and JCDecaux. Sweep measures, tracks, and reduces emissions in one single place all while increasing environmental compliance and anticipating the costs and risks associated with climate change.