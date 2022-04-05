Sweep raises $73M Series B to empower hundreds more companies to reach their carbon goals

APR 05, 2022

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Coatue, with Future Shape and existing investors Balderton, New Wave, La Famiglia and 2050.

Sweep is the leading all-in-one carbon tool that helps large enterprises build science-based and data-driven climate programmes. Balderton first invested in Sweep's Series A in Dec 2021. 

The platform’s unique network approach to carbon management helps corporations decarbonise across global supply chains which Sweep currently does for multinationals like Saint Gobain and JCDecaux. Sweep measures, tracks, and reduces emissions in one single place all while increasing environmental compliance and anticipating the costs and risks associated with climate change.

Sweep sits at the key intersection of technology and sustainability. The scale of corporate emissions leaves businesses no choice but to leverage technology to climate-proof their supply chains and prepare for the low-carbon economy. This latest round will serve to scale our platform’s capacity to help more companies build climate-resilient strategies that meet their climate targets quickly and cost-effectively.

Rachel Delacour, CEO and co-founder of Sweep

Sweep CEO Rachel Delacour on a panel hosted by Balderton in Paris discussing how to build sustainable businesses, alongside Balderton's Bernard Liautaud, Kat Borlongan and Emmanuel Faber.

Of the 55 largest U.S. corporations, only 10% are correctly and consistently reducing emissions across their entire organisation, according to a recent report. But this will change as governments around the world are implementing climate-related disclosure regulations: this April 6th, the UK’s largest companies will ﬁle TCFD-aligned climate reports for the ﬁrst time.

The Sweep team’s collaborative vision of corporate climate actions is recognised on the international scene as they sit on the World Bank’s Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition and are a founding member of Climate Dividends.

The Sweep team

Read more about the fundraise: 

