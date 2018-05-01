Sweep raises $22M Series A to help enterprises lower their carbon footprints

The round was led by Balderton, with participation from New Wave, La Famiglia and 2050.

Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises will use this funding to help meet the high demand of prospective customers who want to build a credible path to net zero.

As scientific climate warnings keep emerging, companies face pressure from customers, investors, partners, regulators and employees to reduce their carbon footprint. However, many realize that there is a big difference between making carbon pledges and implementing and reporting concrete progress toward their carbon reduction goals. Last month, BCG reported that over 90% of companies aren’t measuring their emissions accurately and regularly, which is critical to building a solid climate program.

