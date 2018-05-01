smol raises $34M Series B to expand its range of sustainable products and launch in new markets

MAY 10, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from Google Ventures, Latitude, and existing investors Balderton and Jam Jar.

smol was founded in 2018 by two consumer product experts, Paula Quazi and Nick Green (both ex Unilever), with the goal of providing customers with a better alternative for their homecare needs. 

Balderton previously led the company's Series A. You can read more here from our Partner Suranga Chandratillake on we were so excited to partner with the team. 

Today, smol today powers 10 million washes per month across the UK, and has helped customers save more than 1,000 tonnes of chemicals, 350 tonnes of plastic, and 10 tonnes of animal fats. The new capital will allow the company to continue investing in new product development and expansion into other European markets.

smol co-founders, Paula Quazi and Nick Green

We want to bridge the divide between big brand products that focus on affordability and efficacy, and smaller eco-friendly brands that are more expensive and less effective. By rethinking each part of the production process and selling directly to consumers, the team was able to create a product range that is sustainable, affordable, and effective, all delivered to consumers’ homes based on their individual usage patterns.

smol co-founder Paula Quazi

The company started with laundry capsules and has since expanded to fabric conditioner, dishwash tablets, surface sprays, and most recently hand sanitiser. All products are manufactured with a lower carbon footprint, have reduced levels of added chemicals, and are vegan and free from animal cruelty. Laundry capsules and dishwash tablets come in a world-first 100% plastic-free pack which is 100% recyclable or compostable.

The fabric conditioner is free from animal fat (unlike most big brands) and comes in bottles made with 100% recycled plastic that can be recycled or returned to the company for re-use. The surface spray bottles also use recycled plastic and are refillable for life – customers receive cleaning tablets that dissolve in warm water, eliminating the need for new plastic bottles and reducing the shipping footprint.

smol's full product range

The idea is working – smol’s products have received numerous awards such as ‘BBC Good Food’s Best All-Round Dishwasher Tablet’, and they have received more five star reviews than any other homecare brand in the UK across customer review sites like Feefo and Trustpilot. And the company’s focus on sustainability has helped customers save more than 1,000 tonnes of chemicals, 350 tonnes of plastic, and 10 tonnes of animal fats.

The pandemic has further increased the demand for smol’s products, driven by their convenient home delivery and sustainable approach. A recent Brandbean study that showed over 80% of consumers switching brands or products last year in order to be more eco-friendly, and trusting smaller brands to offer better eco-friendly products.

The last year has further increased consumers’ awareness of the ecological impact our everyday actions have, and the role younger brands can have in making a positive difference.

smol co-founder, Nick Green

Read more about smol and the fundraise: 

READ MORE ARTICLES

Stay in touch with Balderton

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.