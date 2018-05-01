smol raises $34M Series B to expand its range of sustainable products and launch in new markets

The round was led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from Google Ventures, Latitude, and existing investors Balderton and Jam Jar.

smol was founded in 2018 by two consumer product experts, Paula Quazi and Nick Green (both ex Unilever), with the goal of providing customers with a better alternative for their homecare needs.

Balderton previously led the company's Series A. You can read more here from our Partner Suranga Chandratillake on we were so excited to partner with the team.

Today, smol today powers 10 million washes per month across the UK, and has helped customers save more than 1,000 tonnes of chemicals, 350 tonnes of plastic, and 10 tonnes of animal fats. The new capital will allow the company to continue investing in new product development and expansion into other European markets.