smol was created by former Unilever employees, Paula Quazi and Nick Green in 2018, and is taking on the big brands with its super convenient laundry and dishwasher capsule packs, which are compact enough to be delivered straight through letterboxes, offering convenience and powerful eco-friendly cleaning performance.

In March this year, smol launched what it believes to be the world’s first 100% plastic-free, child-lock packaging for its laundry and dishwash products. smol spent two years developing a clever way to use fewer chemicals across its range compared to rival homecare products – cutting chemical usage by up to 5 tonnes per week without any loss in cleaning performance.