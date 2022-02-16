PlayPlay raises $55M Series B to transform video content creation for enterprise teams

The round was led by New York-based firm, Insight Partners, with participation from Balderton.
PlayPlay was founded in 2017 by Thibaut Machet, former social media director at Eurosport, and his colleagues Aurélien Dayres and Clément Moracin. The three founders set out to build a powerful yet easy-to-use solution that enables in-house teams without any filming or editing skills to create high-quality videos, in order to elevate their communication.
Balderton led PlayPlay's Series A in May 2020.
The new investment will allow PlayPlay to further enhance its platform, accelerate international expansion by growing its first US-based office in New York City, and hire 100 new employees in technology, product, sales and marketing across Europe and North America.