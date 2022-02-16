PlayPlay raises $55M Series B to transform video content creation for enterprise teams

Video is visibly everywhere, dominating as the most engaging type of content on all major social media platforms. However, while organisations want to join the video revolution, many struggle with the expensive, time-consuming process of content creation.

This is where PlayPlay can help take charge. A powerful and seamless video creation solution trusted by world-class brands.

PlayPlay’s mission is clear: strengthen the bond between organisations and their key audiences through video — internally and externally. PlayPlay makes this possible by enabling anyone in an organization to seamlessly turn any message into a compelling video — whether it’s a project highlight for clients, an internal company announcement for employees, or a recruitment ad. PlayPlay’s secret sauce is developing a product that is extremely simple to use, paired with powerful capabilities. The SaaS solution produces videos of exceptionally high quality, with advanced, fully customizable branding, and a variety of ready-to-use video templates for all of an organization’s communication needs.

Transforming brand communication is at the core of PlayPlay’s mission. For this reason, it offers much more strategic value to enterprises than other video creation tools on the market.