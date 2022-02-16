PlayPlay raises $55M Series B to transform video content creation for enterprise teams

FEB 16, 2022

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by New York-based firm, Insight Partners, with participation from Balderton.

PlayPlay was founded in 2017 by Thibaut Machet, former social media director at Eurosport, and his colleagues Aurélien Dayres and Clément Moracin. The three founders set out to build a powerful yet easy-to-use solution that enables in-house teams without any filming or editing skills to create high-quality videos, in order to elevate their communication.

Balderton led PlayPlay's Series A in May 2020. 

The new investment will allow PlayPlay to further enhance its platform, accelerate international expansion by growing its first US-based office in New York City, and hire 100 new employees in technology, product, sales and marketing across Europe and North America.

Thibaut Machet, CEO and co-founder of PlayPlay

Video is visibly everywhere, dominating as the most engaging type of content on all major social media platforms. However, while organisations want to join the video revolution, many struggle with the expensive, time-consuming process of content creation.

This is where PlayPlay can help take charge. A powerful and seamless video creation solution trusted by world-class brands. 

PlayPlay’s mission is clear: strengthen the bond between organisations and their key audiences through video — internally and externally. PlayPlay makes this possible by enabling anyone in an organization to seamlessly turn any message into a compelling video — whether it’s a project highlight for clients, an internal company announcement for employees, or a recruitment ad. PlayPlay’s secret sauce is developing a product that is extremely simple to use, paired with powerful capabilities. The SaaS solution produces videos of exceptionally high quality, with advanced, fully customizable branding, and a variety of ready-to-use video templates for all of an organization’s communication needs.

Transforming brand communication is at the core of PlayPlay’s mission. For this reason, it offers much more strategic value to enterprises than other video creation tools on the market.

The main objective of an organization’s communications, HR, social media, and marketing functions isn’t to create videos. These teams want to sell products, hire people, and engage their communities, and video is the most powerful type of content to help them do this. PlayPlay enables them to achieve their communication goals easily.

Thibaut Machet, CEO and co-founder of PlayPlay

With PlayPlay, thousands of marketing and communications teams create videos that are engaging and on-brand, with no previous editing skills required.

