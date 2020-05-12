PlayPlay raises €10M to help brands produce high-quality videos in minutes

The Series A round was led by Balderton with participation from Point Nine and Kerala Ventures.

PlayPlay enables users to create high-quality videos in minutes.

The company was set up in 2017 by Thibaut Machet, the former Eurosport social media director, and former Eurosport colleagues, Aurélien Dayres and Clément Moracin, to democratise video creation, and enable people and brands without any filming or editing skills to harness the power of video to inform and entertain their audiences.

