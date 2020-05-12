Portfolio

PlayPlay raises €10M to help brands produce high-quality videos in minutes

MAY 12, 2020

BY BALDERTON

The Series A round was led by Balderton with participation from Point Nine and Kerala Ventures.

PlayPlay enables users to create high-quality videos in minutes.

The company was set up in 2017 by Thibaut Machet, the former Eurosport social media director, and former Eurosport colleagues, Aurélien Dayres and Clément Moracin, to democratise video creation, and enable people and brands without any filming or editing skills to harness the power of video to inform and entertain their audiences. 

Making a video with PlayPlay is so simple, even our Rob Moffat managed it... you can see his video below! 

Rob Moffat explains (via PlayPlay), why we invested in the video creation platform.

We believe PlayPlay can redefine how companies communicate, blending the emotion of video; the ease of creation of Powerpoint and the quality of a professional agency. We have been following PlayPlay closely since their seed round and while we ended up closing remotely Thibaut had already met most of our partners 1:1. We are particularly impressed by the quality of team they have put together and the adoption by enterprises and SMEs alike.

Rob Moffat, Partner, Balderton

A recent report found that mobile video consumption rises by 100% every year and by 2022, traffic to online videos will have risen 15 times higher than in 2017. Social media posts with video have, on average, 48% more views and are shared a staggering 1,200% more than text and image content combined.

There is a disconnect, however, between these figures and people with the necessary editing skills. Particularly in-house, where companies need everyday videos, reactive content summaries and social clips to be produced quicker, and cheaper, than when done via a third-party design agency or similar.

Having seen, first-hand, the power video has for keeping people informed, entertained and educated, we have created the kind of platform we dreamed about as comms professionals.

Thibaut Machet, CEO and co-founder of PlayPlay

PlayPlay’s motion design technology and templates allow users to build videos from scratch, either with their own footage or by using PlayPlay’s library of stock photos and videos. Clips can be easily trimmed and moved via intuitive on-screen tools – there are no timelines or complicated edits to master – and animated text can be added to frames at the press of a button.

PlayPlay videos can additionally be branded using a company’s colours, fonts and logos, and formatted specifically for different platforms. 

PlayPlay already has 300+ customers in 14 countries producing 40,000+ videos each month

Every step of the PlayPlay process combines our two fundamental company principles – the software must be easy to use and the results must be of the highest quality... The beauty of the videos our customers produce is that they all look so bespoke and professional, you’d have no idea they were created on such a simple platform.

Thibaut Machet, CEO and co-founder of PlayPlay

PlayPlay plans to use its Series A investment to hire new talent to expand its world-class teams of engineers and creative developers, and further develop its intuitive platform. PlayPlay is also looking to expand and push further into new markets including the US.

If you want to find out more about the fundraise: 

READ MORE ARTICLES

Stay in touch with Balderton

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.