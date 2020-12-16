Our investment in Beauty Pie

She has started five companies over two decades. Her products have sold in 60+ countries. She really should have kicked up her heels some time ago but a few years ago she got inspired by an opportunity to entirely reinvent the way the beauty industry works and she couldn’t rest until she took a run at it - the result is Beauty Pie, what she believes to be her best idea yet.

Beauty Pie is the first luxury beauty product buyers’ club. By selecting a membership plan, members get access to the best products from the best labs in the world (many of whom supply a variety of legendary high-end brands) at close to cost price. It’s an amazing piece of business model judo - remove the retail and brand ‘tax’ and instead create a way for people to get access to underlying products directly, cost-effectively and transparently. It is also an intensely personal mission