Wayve and Uber partner to accelerate the future of automated driving

Wayve, a leader in Embodied AI for self-driving, today announced a new strategic partnership with Uber (NYSE: UBER), the world’s leading mobility and delivery network. Uber has also agreed to make a strategic investment in Wayve as an extension of the company’s previously announced Series C fundraising round. Balderton first invested in Wayve at Series A back in 2017.

With the additional funding and support from Uber, Wayve intends to accelerate its work with global OEMs to enhance consumer vehicles with Level 2+ advanced driver assistance and Level 3 automated driving capabilities, while also working towards the development of globally scalable Level 4 autonomous vehicles for future deployment on Uber.

Distinct from traditional AV approaches, Wayve has a unique focus on mapless end-to-end AI technology, designed to allow automated vehicles to operate without geofenced limits. The partnership envisions future Wayve-powered self-driving vehicles being made available on the Uber network in multiple markets around the world, bringing Wayve’s leading technology to Uber’s more than 150 million monthly global users.

Wayve is building a ‘general purpose’ driving Al that can power all levels of driving automation

in any type of vehicle, anywhere in the world. I’m excited to be teaming up with Uber, the largest

mobility network in the world, to massively ramp up our AI’s fleet learning, ensuring our AV

technology is safe and ready for global deployment across Uber’s network. Together, we’re

excited to work with Automotive OEMs to bring autonomous driving technologies to consumers

sooner. Alex Kendall Founder and CEO, Wayve

Uber and Wayve share a vision of reimagining mobility for the better. Wayve’s advanced

Embodied AI approach holds a ton of promise as we work towards a world where modern

vehicles are shared, electric and autonomous. We’re thrilled to bring Wayve on as a partner to

work alongside automakers as we continue to build out Uber as the best network for self-driving

vehicles. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber

Read more in TechCrunch.