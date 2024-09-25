Convergence raises $12M to build personal AI agents with long-term memory

Balderton led the $12M pre-seed round with participation from Salesforce Ventures and Shopify Ventures.

Convergence launches Proxy, the personal AI agent to support anyone and everyone with their own unique administrative tasks in beta. The funding will be used to develop novel models that power Proxy assistants, going beyond the current generation of AI, with a focus on enabling continual learning and skill acquisition through memory.

Founded in April 2024 by machine learning engineers Marvin Purtorab, CEO and Andy Toulis, CTO, Convergence is redefining how we use software. Pairing users with personalised AI, Proxy can learn tasks and workflows, freeing workers from their administrative burden and unleashing productivity. To put this into perspective, 62% of an average employee’s workday is lost to repetitive, mundane tasks, which Proxies are designed to excel at.

Proxy is also applicable beyond the workplace and can be tailored to consumers – offering everyone the opportunity to have their own personalised AI agent to support with tasks from booking holidays to ordering groceries. Convergence will launch Proxy in beta today, with a limited number of spots available.

A team with world-class experience, vision and execution



Marvin and Andy met at Shopify while working on recommender systems and AI assistants, before joining Cohere, the AI platform for enterprises. Since founding Convergence only a few months ago, they have brought together a team of specialists previously at companies including Google DeepMind, Meta, and PolyAI. The team’s dedication and focus have enabled them to progress rapidly from concept to product launch in just three months, generating significant interest in this emerging company.

Imagine an agent that keeps growing and learning whenever you teach them something new. Over time, the agent will take on mundane tasks allowing you to focus on higher-level tasks that are more impactful and also more enjoyable. The key to our approach is the ability for Proxy to learn and memorise tasks on the job, remembering them for the long term and being able to use its memories to extrapolate to new tasks – just as a person would. Our mission at Convergence is to build new, foundationally different technologies that are a clear pathway to useful intelligence. Balderton shares our vision deeply and we are looking forward to turning it into a reality with them. Marvin Purtorab CEO & co-founder, Convergence

Unlike most agents that are designed for specific workflows, Proxy will be able to work across a range of tasks and domains, acquiring skills like a human would through the use of long-term memory and continual learning. This is made possible by a new class of models called Large Meta Learning Models (LMLM), which are trained to acquire the skill of learning itself.