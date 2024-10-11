Thor Mitchell joins Balderton as Executive In Residence

Thor previously led product management at Google and Miro and has over 10 years of experience building product teams at early and growth companies across the globe.

Balderton announces today the appointment of Thor Mitchell as Executive In Residence, providing coaching and advisory support to Balderton’s portfolio companies on product strategy, product delivery, and building high performing product teams. Thor joins existing EIRs Dave Kellogg (sales and marketing), Dan Teodosiu (tech and engineering) and Andrew Wigfall (legal), as Balderton continues to be committed to offering expert advice to its founders through its EIR program.

I’ve worked closely with Balderton over the last 10 years and have been consistently impressed by the quality of care and support that they offer the companies in their portfolio. I’m therefore delighted to join the Balderton team as they continue to invest in the growth and maturity of Product teams across the globe. Thor Mitchell Executive in Residence, Balderton

Thor has been a valued part of the broader Balderton ecosystem for the past decade. We’re thrilled to be bringing him on board now to leverage his world-class product expertise and help supercharge all the product leaders within the Balderton community. Colin Hanna Partner, Balderton Capital

Thor most recently was VP of Product at digital collaboration platform Miro, where he built and led the product teams that delivered Miro’s multi-award winning Developer Platform and Integrations strategy. He also spent nine years at Google as an Engineer and Product Manager and was Chief Product Officer at Crowdcube for three years.

Thor is an active figure in the European product community. He is particularly passionate about supporting young people who are pursuing careers in product management, and founded the Miro APM program, one of the first structured graduate programs for aspiring product managers offered in Europe. Thor is also an Industry Advisor to the Said Business School of the University of Oxford.