Attio raises $33 million in funding

Since launching last year, Attio has seen significant growth. The company now counts some of the most forward-thinking, high-growth startups as customers and has built one of the most powerful, flexible products in the market. Balderton first invested in Attio at seed.

To accelerate its mission and seize the massive opportunity ahead, Attio has raised a further $33 million to build the definitive CRM for the next generation.

This investment is led by existing partners Redpoint Ventures, Balderton Capital, and Point Nine, along with new partner 01 Advisors. It will allow the company to further capitalize on momentum and push even harder on its core vision: reinventing CRM for the next era.

Read more on Attio’s blog.