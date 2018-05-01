Attio raises a $7.7M Seed round

The funding round was led by Point Nine Capital with participation from Balderton and Headline.

Previous investor Passion Capital and angel investors including Front co-founder and CEO Mathilde Collin, Loom co-founder and CTO Vinay Hiremath, Loom and Hyper co-founder Sahed Khan, and Indeed co-founder Paul Forster also participated in the round.

Attio, is an automation-driven CRM. Almost every business makes use of a CRM. Yet, today’s leading platforms rely on the same cumbersome workflow: manually transcribing data into rigid and opinionated processes, while users dream of being able to tweak a setting or create an entirely new workflow on the fly.

Attio brings CRM firmly into the new generation of build-your-own tools such as Webflow, Airtable, Notion, and Zapier, which make it easier for growing startups and large corporations alike to empower internal teams to move quickly through modern, collaborative, and flexible no-code platforms.

The company was launched in early 2021 by Nicolas Sharp, a software engineer turned investor at Passion Capital, and Alexander Christie, former VP of engineering at Born.com.