Merama raises $60M and becomes a unicorn

Merama has become the fastest unicorn in LatAm (less than 1 year since incorporation) by raising a US$60M follow-on round from Advent and SoftBank at a $1.2B valuation.

Merama was co-founded in December 2020 by Balderton Venture Partner, Sujay Tyle. The company is on a mission to become the best and largest online group of brands in Latin America.

Balderton first invested in Merama's Series A round and participated in its Series B in September 2021.

The company is HQ-ed in Mexico and Brazil, and owns, grows, and automates some of the largest, predominantly online selling, brands in Latin America. They currently have a portfolio of more than 20 brands and will sell more than $250M of product merchandise in their first year alone, while being highly profitable overall.