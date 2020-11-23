McMakler attracts new investment to fuel rapid growth and strengthen its market presence

NOV 24, 2020

BY BALDERTON

The company secured new investment from leading global growth investor Warburg Pincus, alongside existing shareholders.

McMakler is the leading hybrid real-estate platform in Germany and one of Europe’s fastest-growing proptech companies. 

The company combines tools that blend artificial intelligence, data science and digital workflow with a network of agents to improve the experience of buying and selling a home.

Balderton first invested in McMakler in October 2019 through the Liquidity Fund.

Below you watch Balderton Partner, Daniel Waterhouse, interview McMakler CEO and founder, Felix Jahn, 'virtually' at the Balderton Capital AGM in November 2020.

“Since inception, McMakler has grown very quickly to become a market leader, providing outstanding service to clients looking to buy and sell properties. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid 19 Pandemic this year, the business has continued its strong growth.”

Felix Jahn, CEO and founder of McMakler

The next phase of growth will be focused on expanding McMakler’s proprietary technology and digital tools to expedite a more transparent and faster marketing process for customers. The company is also planning to further expand its more than two dozen existing locations in Germany and abroad.

Thanks to our innovative technology platform and our 300 highly qualified local brokers across our numerous locations in Germany, McMakler provides a modern and transparent real estate sale and purchase process.

Felix Jahn, CEO and founder of McMakler

McMakler currently employs 600 people, and is currently active in Germany, Austria and France. 

You can read more about the fundraise in Handelsblatt.

