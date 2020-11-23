McMakler attracts new investment to fuel rapid growth and strengthen its market presence

The company secured new investment from leading global growth investor Warburg Pincus, alongside existing shareholders.

McMakler is the leading hybrid real-estate platform in Germany and one of Europe’s fastest-growing proptech companies.

The company combines tools that blend artificial intelligence, data science and digital workflow with a network of agents to improve the experience of buying and selling a home.

Balderton first invested in McMakler in October 2019 through the Liquidity Fund.

Below you watch Balderton Partner, Daniel Waterhouse, interview McMakler CEO and founder, Felix Jahn, 'virtually' at the Balderton Capital AGM in November 2020.