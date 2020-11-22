Introducing Balderton’s Sustainable Future Goals

The twenty-first century has confronted the global community with challenges that require global cooperation at all levels.

Given the substantial role that both private enterprise and capital play in our interconnected world, we at Balderton recognise the critical need for us to contribute to addressing these challenges.

Earlier this year, we began an effort to ask ourselves how we would formalize ESG at Balderton. While we’ve been consistently committed to strong governance, and strive to continuously understand how we impact society and the environment in which we live, a question remains: how should we define a formal ESG policy in the context of a European venture capital firm? What might an effective policy mean in the context of our relationships with our founders and portfolio companies, many of whom represent nascent companies, short on both time and resource?