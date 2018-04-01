GoCardless becomes one of the most valuable fintech companies in Europe

We've very pleased to announce the latest funding round of $95M for GoCardless.

This round makes GoCardless one of the most valuable fintech companies in Europe, and helps it continue its mission to make repeat and subscription payments safer, easier and more accessible for all.

Balderton first invested in GoCardless in 2014 and has supported the company since.

Founded initially by Hiroki Takuechi, Matt Robinson and Tom Blomfield, what started as a UK-focused direct debits platform has now grown into a global payments success story that counts among its clients some of the biggest companies in the world, as well as tens of thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs who benefit from its payment system every day.

As well as being a leading technological solution in a complex and often dated payments sector, GoCardless is also unique because of the incredibly strong culture and team that the CEO, Hiroki, has built from day one.