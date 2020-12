This fundraise, led by Bain Capital Ventures, will fuel open banking strategy, accelerating delivery of next-generation bank-to-bank payments.

GoCardless is a fintech leader in recurring payments which already supports more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, processing more than $13bn in transactions a year.

Balderton first invested in GoCardless in 2014 and has supported the company since.

The new funding, brings the total raised to-date to $240m.