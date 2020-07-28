ComplyAdvantage raises $50M Series C to continue its fight against global financial crime

The Series C round was led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with participation from Balderton and Index Ventures.

ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organisations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime.

The new round, which brings the total investment to date to US$88M, will help ComplyAdvantage achieve rapid product and market expansion across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Balderton previously led ComplyAdvantage's Series A in 2016.

You can read Suranga's post here 'ComplyAdvantage — the financial industry’s knight in Machine Learning armour,' describing his first meeting with Founder and CEO, Charles Delingpole, and why he believes ComplyAdvantage is one of the most exciting companies in European fintech.

You can also watch Suranga and Charles in conversation at Balderton's CEO Collective Summit below.