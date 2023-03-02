Attio is a radically new type of CRM that empowers companies to achieve what was, up until now, previously impossible for CRMs. With a powerful data model built on cutting-edge, modern architecture, Attio makes it possible for companies to rapidly build a real-time CRM that fits their business’ unique workflows and data structures. This is in contrast to legacy CRMs, which, although offer robust data models, have outdated user experiences, rely on manual data input, and are slow to deploy and configure.
Attio has now secured $31.2 million from both American and European investors, with Balderton having invested at both Seed and Series A. The company will use the funding to accelerate engineering and product development and expand its go-to-market presence globally.
Attio’s mission is to build a CRM that is not only beautiful and intuitive, but powerful enough to empower businesses to scale. That’s why we’ve spent the last three years building a powerful architecture from scratch specifically for CRM. We’ve seen challenger CRMs come to the market repeatedly with the same proposition: a more straightforward CRM. However, focusing on that alone won’t cut it unless you also build a robust data model to help businesses evolve and scale.
Attio co-founders Alexander Christie and Nicolas Sharp
Attio is now generally available after being in public beta for three months and private beta for just over a year. It has over 2,000 customers in over 100 countries around the world. Current customers include OpenAI, Causal, Pallet, Dopt, On Deck, and Coca-Cola.
From the moment we first learned about Attio, we knew right away that it had massive potential to transform how we manage customer relationships. It’s been incredible to see how much the product has evolved since our last investment. Attio’s combination of an amazing UX and powerful data architecture is something truly unique in the market. We believe in their team and vision to build the future of CRM.
