Attio is a radically new type of CRM that empowers companies to achieve what was, up until now, previously impossible for CRMs. With a powerful data model built on cutting-edge, modern architecture, Attio makes it possible for companies to rapidly build a real-time CRM that fits their business’ unique workflows and data structures. This is in contrast to legacy CRMs, which, although offer robust data models, have outdated user experiences, rely on manual data input, and are slow to deploy and configure.

Attio has now secured $31.2 million from both American and European investors, with Balderton having invested at both Seed and Series A. The company will use the funding to accelerate engineering and product development and expand its go-to-market presence globally.