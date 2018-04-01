Transforming networking for businesses, developers and end users – why we invested in Containous

At Balderton, we are very excited about the emergence of organic online communities.
Some of the most productive and powerful of these communities to emerge in the last decade have been the globally decentralized teams of developers collaborating on open source infrastructure software. We believe strongly that being open source is becoming a pre-requisite for widely-adopted, high-quality infrastructure software today.
For us, the most compelling and strategic aspect of open source software is the community that drives the creation, development, and ultimately adoption of that software. Emile and his team at Containous, the company behind Traefik (pronounced “traffic”), have led the Traefik community with tremendous success over the last few years and we at Balderton are humbled to be joining it.