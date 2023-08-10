What can start-up leaders learn from professional athletes?

Building a business is incredibly hard, and the startup ecosystem is a competitive and high pressure environment. Founders need to be resilient in order to deal with the challenges and stresses along the journey. And when things get tough, the expectation has always been that you just have to put in more hours.

But peak performance cannot be achieved simply by working harder, for longer. It’s counterproductive, and 83% of founders agree that it bears diminishing returns. If we look to other high-performance disciplines - such as professional sports - it’s clear that the formula for success is much more holistic.

Following the launch of our Founder Wellbeing and Performance Platform, our most recent webinar saw world champion triathlete Lesley Paterson and professor of performance psychology Dr Simon Marshall dissect some of the habits of world-class athletes, and what start-up leaders can learn from them. Here’s what we learned: