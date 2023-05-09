A few weeks ago, Balderton welcomed the latest batch of pre-seed & seed founders to our Kings Cross office.

These founders, who will be working in our office for the next few months, join us as part of our [email protected] Balderton Programme.

Our current cohort comprises 11 founding teams working on a broad range of areas, from web3 gaming, to generative AI, to cyber security.

We’ve actually been hosting non-portfolio founders in the ground floor of the Stables for years, but after a pandemic hiatus, we’ve put a bit more structure and support around the programme. There’s still no equity ask involved - just an offer of completely free office space, access to the Balderton investment team, regular workshops with our portfolio services teams, as well as access to our events schedule.

What we love most about the programme is that it gives us the chance to support founders at the very earliest stages of the founder journey. And to be able to do this in a casual atmosphere - over pizza lunches, workshops, and serendipitous meetings around the espresso machine - is an awesome privilege.

In mid-summer, we’ll be hosting a demo day celebration for the current cohort. If you’re interested in attending you can sign up below to be notified.

At that time we’ll also be accepting applications to join our new cohort, to start in September.

Join us for the Demo Day Celebration and meet the teams!



