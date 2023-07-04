Webinar: The SaaS metrics that matter in 2023

While many of the top ten are familiar SaaS metrics (e.g., ARR growth, CAC payback period), some of the list include metrics that investors have previously either not examined or placed in a lower tier (e.g., burn multiple, gross retention rate). The change in emphasis is a result of the change in markets, generally moving towards sustainable-growth models in favour of the growth-at-all-costs models of the recent past.

The top ten metrics that matter in 2023 are: