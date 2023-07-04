Webinar: The SaaS metrics that matter in 2023

Bringing both an operator and an investor lens to the topic, in this webinar Dave and Michael discuss:
Get to know the top ten metrics investors are examining in the current climate.
While many of the top ten are familiar SaaS metrics (e.g., ARR growth, CAC payback period), some of the list include metrics that investors have previously either not examined or placed in a lower tier (e.g., burn multiple, gross retention rate). The change in emphasis is a result of the change in markets, generally moving towards sustainable-growth models in favour of the growth-at-all-costs models of the recent past.
